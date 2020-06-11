N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency seeks public feedback on plans for disaster recovery funds

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is seeking public feedback on proposed amendments to action plans for spending U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds in areas of the state impacted by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The proposed amendments would include modifications to the Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence action plans previously approved by HUD. North Carolina received $236 million in CDBG-DR funds for Hurricane Matthew recovery and has already awarded $185.4 million of that funding to help impacted communities rebuild. In October 2018, Congress appropriated an additional $542 million in CDBG-DR funding to the state for Hurricane Florence recovery. Following publication of the required Federal Register Notice in late January 2020, NCORR completed the Hurricane Florence Action Plan within days. North Carolina was the first to submit an action plan and receive approval from HUD out of 27 grantees for this federal disaster recovery allocation. NCORR expects the Hurricane Florence grant agreement from HUD in the coming weeks and will soon open a new application period for eligible homeowners who suffered damage from either storm through its ReBuild NC Homeowner Recovery Program. The public comment period for Substantial Action Plan Amendment 6 for Hurricane Matthew CDBG-DR is open until June 24, 2020. The public comment period for Substantial Action Plan Amendment 1 for Hurricane Florence CDBG-DR is open until July 10, 2020. Both action plans and the draft amendments are available for review online. Public comments may be submitted by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov or by U.S. Postal Service to NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709. Governor Roy Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. The office administers programs that support homeowner recovery, affordable housing, mitigation, buyout, local government grants and loans, and resiliency. To date, North Carolina has spent more than $3.5 billion in state and federal funding for Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence recovery. ### Subscribe to NCORR and ReBuild NC updates