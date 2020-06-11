North Carolina Launches Know Your Zone

North Carolina Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks and Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry today announced the implementation of the Know Your Zone initiative for North Carolina’s coastal communities. The state has worked with 20 coastal counties to create predetermined evacuation zones to help coastal residents stay safe from the impacts of hurricanes, tropical storms and other hazards, while allowing for simple and orderly evacuations.

“The goal of Know Your Zone is to educate coastal residents and visitors about their evacuation zones so that everyone knows the zone they live in and knows to look and listen for that zone when evacuations are ordered,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks. “Knowing your zone and when to evacuate can save lives.”

Development of the zones by county officials began with storm surge modeling from North Carolina’s Hurricane Evacuation Study. County officials were able to use the study maps to determine potential for inundation, and combine that with population data, as well as previous local experience with coastal evacuations to draft the evacuation zones needed for their county.

Some counties only need one zone where others have up to five zones in order to evacuate as efficiently as possible without over evacuating. Some inland counties that are not as susceptible to storm surge developed evacuation zones based on river flooding.

In the past, some evacuation orders have included descriptions based on local geography and elevations. Examples include:

All unincorporated areas of a county

Low lying areas in a town or county

All areas within a certain distance of a particular river or stream

“Most visitors and some residents will not know if they are in a low-lying area, or how far they are from a river or stream,” said Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “Having predetermined zones simplifies the evacuation process for local officials, residents and visitors.”

There is an online address lookup tool at KnowYourZone.nc.gov for residents in coastal counties to find their zone. The website also contains, county-by-county zone maps, educational materials, frequently asked questions and the North Carolina Hurricane Guide. The hurricane guide, which is available in both print and digital form, provides information for storm preparedness, response and recovery, and has been published in English and Spanish.

The Know Your Zone website is also available in Spanish at Conozca Su Zona.

The ReadyNC website continues to be the source for disaster preparedness information for North Carolina residents, with instructions on creating a family emergency plan and assembling an emergency kit. It also features live information on power outages and open shelters. ReadyNC.org is mobile friendly for phones, tablets and desktop computers and is available in English and Spanish. The ReadyNC app was retired after the 2019 hurricane season and is no longer available.

