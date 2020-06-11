Additional Temporary Signal Added on the Hopewell Bridge Replacement Project in Bedford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor HRI, Inc., of State College, will implement another temporary signal on Monday, June 15, on the Hopewell Bridge Replacement Project in Hopewell Borough, Bedford County.

On Monday, an additional temporary signal will be placed on Route 26, just north of Steele’s Taverns. This is in addition to the temporary signals that have reduced traffic to a single lane on Route 26 from 100 feet south of the new bridge to Steele’s Tavern, and on Route 915 in Hopewell from the Senior center to the intersection with PA Route 26. Delays may be possible as signals cycle.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area by watching for workers and equipment moving in and out of the work area. The contractor will continue demolition of the existing steel truss bridge and hauling those sections out of the project area.

Overall work on the project consists of the replacement of the Hopewell bridge that carries Route 915 over the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River, realignment of Route 26, construction of retaining walls along the river, rock slope stabilization, and slope lay back operations. Work is weather dependent.

All work on this $11.5 million project is expected to be completed by July of 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101