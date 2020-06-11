Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Three Arrested as Part of Multi-Agency Drug Investigation

NASHVILLE – An ongoing undercover joint drug investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other federal and local law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of three individuals, along with the seizure of narcotics, cash, and firearms.

In the fall of 2019, TBI Agents, joining with Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, and Metropolitan  Nashville Police Department Major Case Task Force, developed information about a drug trafficking organization with connections in Middle Tennessee. As part of this ongoing investigation, Agents obtained search warrants that were executed Wednesday, with the assistance of detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol, at locations in Davidson and Rutherford Counties. As a result of the search warrants, officers seized multiple types of narcotics, cash, and firearms. Three individuals were arrested and charged (below, left to right) during this investigation:

*Rafael Jimenez (DOB  03/30/1992), Smyrna: One count Felon in Possession of a Firearm, one count Possession with Intent Schedule VI.

*Betzabel Gutierrez-Lima (DOB 05/24/1987), Nashville. One count Possession with Intent Schedule II.

*Arturo Peraira-Jimenez (DOB 11/15/1976), Antioch. Arrested for current outstanding warrants.

   

