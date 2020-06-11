Is US Heading Into a Depression? Cycles Can Help Answer This Question
Foundation for the Study of Cycles Hosts Financial Cycles Summit to Share 80 Years of Insight Gained from Research on Cyclical Phenomena
There are cycles in the market and in nature that are verifiable, and we can use these cycles to help us predict and weather the difficult times we find ourselves in.”UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the US economy officially in a recession, economists and financial analysts are in overdrive trying to understand why, how long and, even more concerning, whether we heading into a depression.
“What if all of this was inevitable?” asked Dr. Richard Smith, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Foundation for the Study of Cycles. “What if there are cycles in the market and in nature that are verifiable, and we could use these cycles to help us predict and weather the storm?”
Foundation for the Study of Cycles is hosting a free, online Financial Cycles Summit to answer these questions and more.
June 22-26 from 4-6 p.m. EDT, the Summit will feature luminaries from the world of finance and the study of cycles, including:
• Jake Bernstein: Publisher, Jake Bernstein's Weekly Futures Trading Letter
• Stan Ehrlich: Developer, Ehrlich Cycle Finder™
• Peter Eliades: Publisher, Stockmarket Cycles
• Jeffery Hirsch: Editor, Stock Trader’s Almanac and Almanac Investor eNewsletter
• Perry Kaufman: Financial engineer and author, “Trading Systems and Methods”
• Sherman McClellan: Creator, McClellan Oscillator and Summation Index
• Bill Sarubbi: Money manager, market analysis software developer, Forbes contributor
• Dr. Richard Smith: Founder, TradeSmith and Chairman of the Board and CEO, FSC
• Larry Williams: Developer, Williams %R (momentum indicator)
Investors, cycles enthusiasts and anyone wanting to learn more about the study of cycles can participate in one-hour, online webinars, like: Cycles: Timing and Triggers; Cycles: Planning is Everything; Navigating the Election Year Bear Market Aftermath; Cycles and Pandemic Prices; and Putting the Pieces Back Together.
Learn more and register for this free, online event at events.cycles.org.
About FSC
Founded in 1941, Foundation for the Study of Cycles (cycles.org) is a fellowship of scholars, scientists and nonprofessional investigators who share a passion for better understanding cycles and how they can be used to make the world a better place. In addition to identifying thousands of verified natural, social and financial cycles, FSC published Cycles Magazine from 1950 to 1997, held conferences, published reports, funded research and developed software that revolutionized the study of cycles. An international nonprofit, the Foundation curates one of the world’s most extensive collections of research and statistical data.
