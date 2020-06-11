Is US Heading Into a Depression? Cycles Can Help Answer This Question

41-Month Rhythm in Stock Prices in Edward R. Dewey's book Cycles: The Mysterious Forces That Trigger Events

Foundation for the Study of Cycles Hosts Financial Cycles Summit to Share 80 Years of Insight Gained from Research on Cyclical Phenomena

There are cycles in the market and in nature that are verifiable, and we can use these cycles to help us predict and weather the difficult times we find ourselves in.” — Dr. Richard Smith, Chairman of the Board and CEO of FSC