Visit Santa Maria Valley Welcomes Visitors Back, Safely and Responsibly
The Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau is calling on Californians to rediscover the amenities of Santa Maria Valley in California’s Central Coast region.
The impact travel has on our tourism industry’s economic recovery is huge. Santa Maria Valley offers the open spaces and uncrowded scenery that many travelers may desire while being able to get away.”SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau is calling on Californians to rediscover the amenities of Santa Maria Valley in California’s Central Coast region. The area’s wine tasting rooms, outdoor spaces, restaurants and hotels have worked together to develop and continuously evolve COVID-19 health and safety protocols so that locals and visitors alike may experience the charm and friendliness of the region, where people are treated like family.
— Jennifer Harrison, Director of Tourism
“We understand that each couple, family or individual will determine the rate at which they’re comfortable traveling again,” said Jennifer Harrison, director of tourism for Visit Santa Maria Valley. “Santa Maria Valley is open and we want to embrace our guests as an ideal place to explore. We are following protocols from the CHC, state and local officials as well as from guidance from our governor to ensure our experiences are safe and memorable.”
Known for being unpretentious and less crowded than other California destinations, a 3-day road trip to Santa Maria Valley can be experienced for $500 or less, which includes activities such as dining on Santa Maria Style barbecue and other locally-loved food, wine pairings that can be enjoyed outdoors and excursions through the area’s wide open spaces.
Visitors may create their own 3-day itinerary by packaging together a desired list of amenities. An example itinerary for two people can consist of:
● Hotel accommodations for approximately $125/night or less at properties such as the Historic Santa Maria Inn, Candlewood Suites, Holiday Inn & Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Radisson Hotel Santa Maria and Best Western Big America.
● Dining at locally-owned restaurants like Far Western Tavern and Woody’s Butcher Block for delicious Santa Maria Style barbecue.
● Wine tastings and food pairings at Presqu’ile, Rancho Sisquoc and more, and the opportunity to bring home a favorite bottle of wine.
● Outdoor walks and excursions at Oso Flaco Lake, the Guadalupe Nipomo-Dunes and Los Flores Park. Or, try some berry picking at U-Pick Blueberries. There are 15 beaches and 24 hiking trails within 30-miles of Santa Maria Valley.
Locations will have limited capacities, so it is suggested that visitors contact the business ahead of your visit to check on the latest updates. Reservations are required for wine tasting rooms.
“We inspire Californians to explore or rediscover areas in their state’s backyard,” said Harrison. “The impact it has on our tourism industry’s economic recovery is huge. Santa Maria Valley offers the open spaces and uncrowded scenery that many travelers may desire while being able to get away. Let’s get back together again.”
Get inspired for your next visit. Visit the Santa Maria Valley website to learn more on how you can get back together and uncork a new set of memories on the Central Coast.
About Santa Maria Valley:
Serving the greater Santa Maria Valley in the heart of California’s Central Coast, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is a nonprofit association that facilitates local tourism and provides information on the region’s many attractions and visitor services. Famed for its fine wines, natural wonders, agricultural heritage and flavorful barbecue, the Santa Maria Valley offers a broad range of cultural, sporting and historical experiences. For details on Santa Maria Valley lodging, wine tasting, travel deals and e-newsletter alerts, visit santamariavalley.com or call (800) 331-3779.
