​​​​​​Pipe Replacement, Stream Bank Stabilization, Begin Next Week on Swamp Road in N. Hopewell Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a project to replace a pipe and stabilize a stream bank on Swamp Road (Route 2089) in North Hopewell Township, York County, is set to begin next week.

This project will begin Monday, June 15, and is expected to be completed by the end of August. Work includes replacing a pipe and placing rock to stabilize a stream bank between List Road and Graydon Road.

Swamp Road will be closed to through traffic during this project. A detour will be in place using Seaks Run Road, Susquehanna Trail and Ridge View Road.

This work is part of contract to replace a bridge, place box culverts, replace guide rail and perform road repairs on multiple routes in York County. Lobar Site Development Corp., of Dillsburg, PA, is the prime contractor on this $4,925,992 project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###