Traffic Signal Upgrade Project Starts Monday in Lewistown

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a project to upgrade vehicular and pedestrian traffic signals along Route 1005 (Market/Valley Street) and Third Street in Lewistown Borough will begin Monday, June 15. This project will enhance safety for vehicular and pedestrian traffic on approximately three-quarters of a mile of roadway.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting Monday, motorists should expect to encounter short-term lane closures on Market and Third streets between Wayne and Dorcas streets. Lane closures can also be expected on Valley Street between Dorcas and Oak streets.

At least one lane will remain open to traffic during work hours, but drivers are urged to remain alert for sudden stops as they may encounter flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern. Drivers are also urged not follow construction equipment into the closed lane. All lane closures will be lifted at the close of each work day.

Overall work on this project includes installation of new traffic signal poles, signal heads, and controllers, ADA compliant curb ramps with detectable warning surface, concrete curbing and sidewalk, paving, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

PennDOT will issue an update prior to the start of work on the project. Bruce-Merrilees Electric Co., Inc. of New Castle, PA is the contractor on this $2.9 million project, which is expected to be completed by mid-November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

