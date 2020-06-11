M-185 Mackinac Island repair project starts June 15

Contact:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Mackinac

HIGHWAY: M-185

CLOSEST TOWN: Mackinac Island

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, June 15, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.4 million in emergency repairs addressing high-water and wave erosion damage to M-185 on Mackinac Island. Roughly 4 miles of the highway around the island (the only state highway in Michigan that does not regularly allow automobile traffic) has sustained ongoing damage that escalated last fall and winter. The project will establish a full-width gravel surface suitable for bicycle/horse/vehicle traffic in the damaged areas of M-185. Paving is planned to take place later.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require segments of M-185 to be closed during repairs. Work will begin at the city limit and move north. Each segment will have bicycle/horse/pedestrian traffic detoured inland during construction and will be reopened to traffic when complete.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will restore a safe aggregate surface and mitigate future erosion damage.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.