Wireless Industry Analyst Maravedis to Host Global Webinar: Home Wi-Fi Recent Developments in the Time of COVID-19
On June 16, 2020, the virtual event will feature panelists from Liberty Global, Wi-Fi Alliance, Minim, Telefónica, Sweepr, Ambeent, CommScope, and Informa Tech
I look forward to joining fellow industry experts to explore Wi-Fi experience delivery best practices at this challenging time and what’s to come.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maravedis, the leading wireless infrastructure analyst, today announces that it will host a global two-hour virtual event, Home Wi-Fi Recent Developments in the Time of COVID-19, on June 16, 2020 at 10:00 am EDT US / 4 pm CET. Registration to the webinar is free and will grant attendees access to a copy of the webinar recording and speaker slides.
— Tyler Craig, VP Business Development & Channel Sales at Minim
As one in three individuals are still confined at home per COVID-19 government restrictions, recent data shows global home broadband usage in 2020Q1 at heights that weren't expected until Q4. This webinar will explore how the industry is adapting to increased broadband utilization and Wi-Fi performance dependency at this critical time from the perspective of industry leaders:
- Kevin Robinson, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance
- Nicolas Fortineau, Director in-home Connectivity Products, Liberty Global
- Alan Coleman, CEO, Sweepr
- Carlos Gandarillas Diego, Global CTO Unit, Telefónica
- Tyler Craig, VP Business Development & Channel Sales, Minim
- Mustafa Ergen, Founder, Ambeent
- Stefan De Beule, VP Solution Architecture, CommScope
- Chris W Silberberg, Conference Director, Informa Tech
- Adlane Fellah, Senior Analyst, Maravedis LLC (Moderator)
“We’re watching Wi-Fi technology innovation unfold an unprecedented clip,” said Adlane Fellah, Senior Analyst at Maravedis LLC and Moderator. “The Federal Communications Commission has made a historic decision to open the 6 GHz spectrum to Wi-Fi. Service providers are accelerating their core network and product portfolio scale. And technology vendors are launching Wi-Fi solutions to solve for new challenges. Webinar attendees will get insights and strategies from all of these angles, and more."
The webinar format will contain a presentation on eight distinct topics. At the end of the webinar, there will be time reserved for questions of the panelists.
“Coronavirus has sparked a deep reliance on home Wi-Fi for work, health, entertainment, and socialization, and there’s no going back,” said Tyler Craig, VP Business Development & Channel Sales at Minim and Panelist. “I look forward to joining fellow industry experts to explore Wi-Fi experience delivery best practices at this challenging time and what’s to come.”
About Maravedis
Maravedis LLC is a premier wireless infrastructure analyst firm. We focus on broadband wireless technologies (including 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, small cells, core, and backhaul), as well as the industry spectrum regulations and operator trends.
Since 2002, Maravedis has provided clients worldwide with strategic insight to help them achieve key business objectives. Clients can access Maravedis technology, spectrum, and market intelligence through subscription-based research services—such as reports, webinars, online databases, analyst support, and briefings—as well as custom consulting engagements.
