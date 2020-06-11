Veriglif Board Member Advises on New York Bill Regarding COVID-19 Data Collection and Technology Usage
Veriglif Advisory Board Member, Tiffany Johnson, advises NY State Senate regarding the collection and use of emergency health data and the use of technology
Data privacy legislation is important to ensure our personal data rights are preserved during this pandemic.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriglif’s Board Member Tiffany Johnson advised on today’s New York Bill Number 8448 (Amendment A), sponsored by New York State Senator Kevin Thomas. Veriglif is the world’s first personal data supply chain network. Johnson’s advisement relates to the requirements for the collection and use of emergency health data and the use of technology to aid in collection of data during COVID-19. Veriglif as an organization supports this first and necessary step to granting individual data ownership rights during—and after—the COVID-19 pandemic as there is greater risk of companies abusing data privacy rights during this time. The bill and the thought surrounding it allows the continued push for data rights.
"Data privacy legislation is important to ensure our personal data rights are preserved during this pandemic, and that businesses, who need this data now more than ever to understand their changing consumer behaviour, can clearly comprehend their responsibilities," says Tiffany Johnson, Veriglif Board Member. "I appreciate the New York Senate for allowing myself and others to participate in this important piece of legislation."
James Wilson, CEO, Veriglif states, "For years, our team has spent a lot of time thinking about these issues, talking to key leaders about it, reading what others have to say, and closely following all of the government and private business approaches being launched to try to address these concerns. Our mission is to ensure that personal data is accessible to businesses in a way where individuals are aware of (and can control) how it is being used."
About Veriglif:
Veriglif’s mission is to connect the world’s consumer data ecosystems in real-time. The company incentivizes consumers to participate and provides data buyers and data collectors with identity verified and privacy compliant first-party data via a globally scalable supply chain management and transactional processing network for personal data. Veriglif’s network SaaS platform enables individual level data to be validated, linked, inventoried and transacted on in a totally privacy compliant, permissioned and value-creating way for all stakeholders. www.veriglif.com @veriglif
