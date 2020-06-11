Business Council encourages high-priority businesses to apply for grants

The Wyoming Business Council encourages business owners who did not receive Payment Protection Program funding and were directly affected by state public health orders to apply by 1 p.m. Thursday to retain priority status for the Business Interruption Stipend program.

Business Council staff is currently reviewing applications from business owners who did not receive federal assistance AND whose types of businesses were named in state orders enacted to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus:

· Bars

· Restaurants

· Theaters

· Gymnasiums

· Childcare facilities

· Trade schools

· Nail salons

· Hair salons

· Barber shops

· Massage therapy offices

· Tattoo, body art and piercing shops

· Cosmetology

· Electrology

· Esthetics

Beginning 1 p.m. Thursday, staff will also review applications for businesses that EITHER didn’t receive federal assistance OR were affected by state orders.

Business owners who successfully submit an application will receive a reply email confirming receipt of their application. There is no need to reapply. We are processing applications at a deliberate pace to ensure accuracy and secure against fraud.

The Business Interruption Stipend is a $50 million program created by the Wyoming Legislature and funded by the federal CARES Act. It is designed to provide grants up to $50,000 for eligible businesses with up to 50 employees and headquartered in, or operate principally in, Wyoming. All eligible businesses are encouraged to apply.

For more information regarding eligibility, or to apply, visit wyobizrelief.org where you will find program FAQs, worksheets to calculate the grant amount you may be eligible for and regularly updated data about the number of applications we have received, and the total funding we’ve processed to date.

As of close of business Wednesday, the Business Council has received 2,083 applications and has approved $1.33 million for payment.

