Virtual Public Input Meeting available on June 18 to discuss proposed improvements to Columbia Road

A Virtual Public Input Meeting on proposed improvements to Columbia Road in Grand Forks will be available June 18 on the City of Grand Forks project website at www.grandforksgov.com/columbia. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvements to Columbia Road in Grand Forks from the railroad overpass to north of University Avenue.

The project consists of reconstructing the existing street including streetlights, traffic signals, signing, pavement markings, sidewalks and bicycle accommodations, storm sewer, pedestrian underpass upgrades, and other miscellaneous work.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the City of Grand Forks and KLJ. Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by July 3, 2020 to Jessica Karls, KLJ Project Manager, 3203 32nd Ave South Suite 201, Fargo, North Dakota, 58103, jessica.karls@kljeng.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Jessica Karls at 701-400-4552 or jessica.karls@kljeng.com.

The City of Grand Forks will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP)

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information

To request accommodations, contact Tangee Bouvette at (701) 746-2718 or tbouvette@grandforksgov.com. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.