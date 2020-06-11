Route 837 East Carson Street Lane Restrictions Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on East Carson Street (Route 837) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Friday, June 15-19 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur in each direction on East Carson Street at the intersection of Smithfield Street from 7 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained in each direction as crews conduct core drilling operations and water line replacement work.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

The $16.31 million project includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Additionally, to help keep motorists informed, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for East Carson Street traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – East Carson Street” in the subject line.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

