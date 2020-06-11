Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Warren County Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

WARREN COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Technical Services Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a McMinnville man on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

TBI Agents received information via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), indicating that an electronic service provider reported a user in the Warren County area was in possession of child sexual abuse material. During the course of the investigation, Agents identified that individual as Travis Young, and on Tuesday, executed search warrants at residences on John Oliver Road.

On Tuesday, TBI Agents, joined by officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Travis Alan Young (DOB 03/07/1990). Young was charged by TBI Agents with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and booked into the Warren County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

