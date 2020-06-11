Alamance County Court Hearing Regarding NCDHHS vs. Ace Speedway Racing, Ltd. to be Streamed Live for Public

Alamance County courts will hold a hearing for 20 CVS 1001 (Mandy K. Cohen in her official capacity as Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services vs. Ace Speedway Racing, Ltd., After 5, LLC, 804-1814 Green Street Associates Limited Partnership, Jason Turner and Robert Turner). The hearing will take place on Thursday, June 11, starting at 9:30 a.m. and will be streamed live.

WHERE The hearing will take place in the Alamance County Commissioners’ Meeting Room to comply with social distancing as courtroom capacity is limited.

WHEN Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. The hearing is open to the public and the public and media are invited to watch the hearing via livestream through one of the following: