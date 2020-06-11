Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-127 ramp to US-127 BR in Mt. Pleasant closed starting June 11; bridge demolition June 18 and 19

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Isabella

HIGHWAYS:                                    US-127 US-127 Business Route (BR) M-20 (Pickard Road)

CLOSEST CITY:                  Mt. Pleasant

START DATE:             Thursday, June 11, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       October 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen the northbound US-127 ramp to M-20, while closing the northbound US-127 ramp to US-127 Business Route (BR), to accommodate deck replacement. This ramp closure is expected to be in place through August.

Overnight closures for demolishing the US-127 BR bridge over US-127 are expected June 18 and 19. This work is part of a $15.6 million investment to resurface 6 miles of US-127 from US-127 BR to M-20, and US-127 BR from US-127 to Bluegrass Road, plus work to make improvements to US-127 bridges.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      The northbound US-127 ramp to US-127 BR will be closed and detoured through Aug. 15. Drivers should use the northbound US-127 ramp to M-20.

Southbound US-127 will be closed at M-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to accommodate overnight demolition of the US-127 BR ramp. Southbound US-127 traffic will be detoured via US-127 BR (Exit 144) to southbound US-127 at the south end of the US-127/US-127 BR junction.

SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS: This work will create a smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.  

