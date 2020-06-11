SpeedyPrep Helps Students Earn College Credit This Summer
SpeedyPrep Test Prep has extended special pricing to help students earn college credit this summer.
If you are a homeschool parent, adult learner, high school, or college student, SpeedyPrep can help you earn college credit from wherever you are. Our goal is to provide an affordable solution.”ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpeedyPrep is extending the 50% discount on all its subscription pricing (monthly, quarterly, and annually) to help students earn college credit this summer. Students can use SpeedyPrep test prep to continue their studies at home. This pricing will stay in effect until further notice.
— Shara Wright, Executive VP, SpeedyPrep
SpeedyPrep is a recognized leader and premier provider of test prep course materials for “Credit-by-Exam/Testing Out” programs that are accepted at 92% of all US colleges and universities. SpeedyPrep Test Prep products include test preparation for the CLEP™ (College Level Examination Program), DSST™ (formerly DANTES), Excelsior College Nursing Exams (ECE™) & UExcel™ exams. SpeedyPrep's DSSTPrep is endorsed by and is an Official Test Prep Provider for Prometric/DSST Credit-by-Exam Program.
These exams allow students to test out of college courses, similar to the Advanced Placement (AP™) exams for high school students. But all students including homeschool, high school, college, military, & adult learners can earn college credit by testing out. "An adult student who earns 15 CLEP credits to apply toward a degree could save nearly $5,000 at the average public 4-year institution and more than $17,000 at the average private nonprofit institution."*
Students will have access to online test prep which prepares them for a designated exam. A progress bar will track the student's progression throughout the course, once the progress bar reaches 90% the student is ready to take the selected exam.
Credit by examination is often used to complete general education courses like English, History, Math, and others. This reduces the cost of a student's degree and the time it takes to complete a college course. Students can save time, save money, and graduate sooner by testing out. They also increase their chances of graduating from college without debt. SpeedyPrep test prep backs all its products with a 100% money-back guarantee for the first time testing success.
What Do Real People Say In SpeedyPrep Reviews?
“My senior year of high school…graduated with 45+ college credits.”
Super helpful! Love this program, I would and already have recommended it to many of my friends. I used SpeedyPrep during my senior year of high school and graduated with 45+ college credits. Saved me a lot of time and money. Support was really quick and helpful too! Thank you so much.
– Jeremy H.
“…I’m in my 50’s!”
So far I have used CLEP for 12 credits over the past year. I have been taking courses at Community College of Rhode Island and will have completed my Associate's Degree in a total of 16 months by the end of the summer! I am also working two jobs at the same time. Thanks for the help! Oh, and I’m in my 50’s!”
— Raffaelle G.
“highly recommend SpeedyPrep”
I utilized the SpeedyPrep materials and studied several hours per day for only seven days and passed my Natural Sciences CLEP. I have recommended SpeedyPrep to all of my fellow students and would recommend it to anyone who is looking for an effective way to study for a CLEP. The “fill in the blank” method utilized by SpeedyPrep greatly assisted me with the ability to recognize the correct “multiple choice” answer on the CLEP. Even as you input a wrong answer on SpeedyPrep, the correct answer is given greatly increasing your mind’s ability to identify the correct answer when it is offered on the CLEP. I highly recommend SpeedyPrep to anyone.
– David R., U.S. military
“25 semester credits”
I wanted to drop you all a line and to say thank you for coming alongside our home schooling efforts. We have a vigorous curriculum and find SpeedyPrep to be the perfect companion for receiving college credit for subjects our children have worked hard at, and with a little additional preparation from you, are prepared to receive college credit through the CLEP exams. Our oldest daughter took examinations after completing your study guides and applied 25-semester credits toward her Associate Degree. She is now studying Chemical Engineering. Our younger three kids plan to CLEP this year and carry on the tradition. Thank you so much!
— Denise N.
“Your website fully prepared me for all of my exams!”
I am a teacher. Last year, I decided to pursue my English certification. I needed to pass 5 English CLEP exams, and took my first, and failed. I knew I needed help, so I researched study guides which is how I found your website.
I used SpeedyPrep to study for my remaining 5 exams, and as of yesterday, I have passed all 5 (on the first try!). Your website fully prepared me for all of my exams, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Thanks so much!
– Audrey V.
“Bachelors Degree with ZERO debt!
As a homeschool mom, I love Speedy Prep! My teenage children have passed numerous CLEP exams using SpeedyPrep. Our oldest just graduated with her Bachelors Degree at the age of 21 with ZERO debt! She passed 7 CLEPs to help get her degree for under $30,000! SpeedyPrep has great customer service, too, and an easy to use system! Thank you SpeedyPrep!!
– Jenny C.
Very glad I found it!”
SpeedyPrep helped me pass a CLEP test and get credits I needed while I was very busy enrolled in other classes full time. I could study late at night, on the weekends, whenever I could squeeze it in! It helped me structure how to get through lots of material slowly over time, and the interactive tests helped me to gauge my progress along the way. Very glad I found it!
– Mimi (Columbia Univ.)
Go to https://speedyprep.com to learn more.
Have questions about testing out? Download the FREE ebook "Earn College Credit Wherever You Are".
*https://clep.collegeboard.org/clep-benefits
Shara Wright
SpeedyPrep
+1 800-421-0544
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
What is SpeedyPrep?