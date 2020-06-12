Consumers were Increasingly Beauty and Health Conscious in 2019
Topline findings from Nicholas Hall's latest report, Cosmeceuticals 2020: Exploring the space where Cosmetics meet PharmaceuticalsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report from Nicholas Hall, Cosmeceuticals 2020: Exploring the space where Cosmetics meet Pharmaceuticals, consumers are being increasingly beauty and health conscious, boosting sales in 2019.
So what is meant exactly by Cosmeceuticals? Although the term “Cosmeceuticals” is not usually recognised by regulators as a specific classification, it is commonly used to describe products with combined cosmetic and therapeutic benefits. These are skincare products with known biologically active compounds claimed to have medicinal and aesthetic properties, available in topical and systemic formats.
Whilst the CHC Derma category recorded slow growth in 2019 (+3.1%), Cosmeceuticals sales remained relatively buoyant, recording growth at +3.7%, indicating the growing consumer interest in these products.
High performing categories include hair and beauty supplements, supported by NPD in 2019. Wound healers is expanding via niche products for acne scars, sun care and tattoo care. Acne remedies remain in high demand.
Marketers should keep an eye on emerging segments such as CBD cosmeceuticals, with cannabinoids receiving claims of dermatological benefits in the US. Personalisation will be driven by diagnostic services and apps, such as Neutrogena Skin360 and Skincredible.
It’s important to note that all categories will take a hit in 2020 brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak, creating a shift in consumer priority due to a tougher economic climate. However, cosmeceuticals are expected to bounce back.
The full report, Cosmeceuticals 2020: Exploring the space where Cosmetics meet Pharmaceuticals, is available now.
