NEW REPORT ADVOCATES CONSUMER-FIRST APPROACH TO DIGITAL MARKETING

Digital Marketing & e-Commerce Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report from Nicholas Hall examines effective digital marketing strategies for consumer health players and the fast-growing online channel for OTCs. Among its various findings:

It is vital that approaches to digital marketing are differentiated across digital and social media channels. Most consumers trust social media for healthcare advice, making an engaging social media strategy critical. Rapid adoption of digital technologies and evolving shopping behaviours are transforming e-Commerce into a key channel in consumer healthcare. Consumers will generally shop where it is most convenient, so understanding where they are shopping online is vital. Mobile is consumers’ constant companion so all content should be accessible on mobile devices. Since the virtual shelf is infinite, standing out from competitors online requires orchestrated brand communication.

Ian Crook, Managing Editor for Nicholas Hall’s Reports says: "When considering how to target consumers via digital channels, marketers must note that different demographic groups use different social media platforms, and in diverse ways. Content consumption is diversifying just as audiences are broadening; the modern consumer leads a very busy life and can be easily distracted, posing challenges to effective engagement. Fostering consumer connections is vital, and whichever means of communication is used – live streaming, chatbots, social media messaging, etc. – interacting with consumers is essential. Marketers cannot win everywhere or invest in all platforms, so choosing the appropriate medium is an important step in planning an effective digital campaign."

The new report features many more findings, backed by relevant case studies, including a look at consumer influencers, the benefits of a direct-to-consumer strategy, the digital strategies of the OTC Top 10, as well as the differing regulatory situation for online sale of medicines across markets, plus much more. To purchase your copy of Digital Marketing & e-Commerce, or for more details, please contact melissa.lee@NicholasHall.com



