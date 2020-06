DLS/St Johnsbury

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A402836

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 0620 on 6/11/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 south bound, mile marker 122

VIOLATION: Driving with a criminally suspended license

ACCUSED: John Congdon II

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/11/20 at 0620 hours, the Vermont State Police stopped John Congdon II for speeding on I-91 in the town of Barnet. He was subsequently cited into court for driving with a criminally suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/14/20

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks