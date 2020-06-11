Work Begins on Route 869 Culvert Replacement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co, Inc., of New Enterprise, will begin work on the Route 869 culvert replacement project beginning on Monday, June 15 in Summerhill Township, Cambria County.

On Monday, the contractor will begin preparation work under daylight flagging operations. Beginning on Monday, June 22, a 10-mile detour will be placed while the culvert is being replaced. The detour will follow; Route 869, Route 160, Route 2007, Route 2006 to the Route 160/Route 869 intersection.

Overall work consists of removal and replacement of the existing culvert, roadway approach work as well as guiderail upgrades.

All work on this $850,000 project is expected to be completed by late-October 2020. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101