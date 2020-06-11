Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lane Restriction on I-81 North in Luzerne County

Dunmore – There is a single lane restriction on I-81 North between Exit 164 (SR 29 North) and Exit 165 B (SR 309 North)  for bridge deck repair.  The work is at mile marker 165.  The work should continue to 4:00 PM.

Motorists should use alternative routes when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

