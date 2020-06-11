Lane Restriction on I-81 North in Luzerne County

Dunmore – There is a single lane restriction on I-81 North between Exit 164 (SR 29 North) and Exit 165 B (SR 309 North) for bridge deck repair. The work is at mile marker 165. The work should continue to 4:00 PM.
Motorists should use alternative routes when traveling in the area.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.