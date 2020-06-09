“Telemedicine” system for continuous-production employees deployed at Gazprom Neft

Gazprom Neft has made an online-access medical-care facility available to employees throughout its logistics, processing and sales businesses — this “Telemed” system allowing employees to engage with doctors remotely to obtain advice on various issues. The new system has been rolled out as part of the company’s “Antivirus” programme, directed at putting barriers in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, and covers employees involved in continuous production, oilfield services and service and supporting organisations at all locations in which Gazprom Neft operates.

The Telemed system minimises direct contact with medical services, creating a convenient online platform for scheduled and urgent consultations with general practitioners (GPs) and medical specialists. The service is available as a mobile application and is a further addition to the range of anti-epidemic measures in place to protect employees.

Gazprom Neft’s “continuous production” facilities — including oil refineries — remained in operation throughout the recent “non-working” days, with various barriers having been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Employees continue to undergo regular preventative testing for coronavirus to avoid any spread of infection. Automatic high-precision temperature testing is in place at all entrances, premises and contact surfaces are disinfected regularly, and all employees are provided with personal protective equipment (PPE). Employees are kept separate in moving around premises, to ensure full social distancing is maintained.

A range of anti-epidemiological initiatives have been put in place to ensure the safety of staff and visitors at Gazprom Neft filling stations. Plexiglass sneeze guards (protective screens) have been installed at checkouts, and filling-station floors marked out to ensure social distancing is maintained. Staff comply with mandatory mask-wearing, are tested regularly, and have their temperatures taken before going on-shift. Fuel purchases at all Gazprom Neft filling stations can be paid for online, without leaving the car, using mobile apps.