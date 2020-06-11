Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Assault at LCC sends inmate to hospital

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-80)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

June 10, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb) – An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) went to the hospital this afternoon for the treatment of serious* injuries resulting from an assault by another inmate. The assault happened in an outside yard, shortly before 1 p.m.

During the incident, the injured inmate was cut in the neck with a sharpened homemade weapon, which was quickly recovered by staff members. Just a few minutes later, a second fight broke out in a separate yard involving two other inmates. No one was injured. The two situations are not believed to be connected.

LCC was placed on modified operations* for a few hours, during which time the Nebraska State Patrol investigated the initial assault.

Findings of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.

*Modified operations is defined as, actions taken to more closely control movement of inmates within a facility due to safety and security needs. Can include confinement in cells of a portion of the inmate population, cancellation of program/work activities, and direct escort of certain inmates – as determined by the warden/designee.

