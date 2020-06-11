Ethical Labels Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $1 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

This research report on the global ethical labels market covers sizing and forecast, share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ethical labels market size is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019–2025.

The health-conscious population is demanding more transparency from manufacturers. Millennials, one of the major consumers of healthy products, are also potential customers for ethical labels due to the impact of their consumption on the environment, forests, as well as the quality of life and sustenance of the workers engaged in agriculture and livestock farming. Also, in the US, about 43% of the millennials don’t trust major and large food manufacturers, compared to 18% of the non-millennial population.

Arizton’s latest market research report considers the present scenario of the global ethical labels market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. The report covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading and prominent companies operating in the market.

Ethical Labels Market – Dynamics

Here are list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the global ethical labels market:

• Consumer Preference for Health & Values

• Rising Demand for Products with Cleaner Labels

• Reducing Meat Consumption for Environmental Sustainability

• Awareness & Demand for Ethical Sourcing & Fair-Trade Practices

• Rising Demand for Kosher & Halal Products

• Rising Demand for Vegan Meat Products

• Scientific Innovations in Production of Ethical Products

• Online Retailing & CSR Activities to Aid Growth

• Demand/Supply Gap of Organic Foods

Ethical Labels Market – Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by label types, product types, distribution channels, and geography.

• Organic foods and beverages have witnessed tremendous growth in the global food market. The global organic labels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019−2025. North America and Europe remain the most lucrative markets as the degree of awareness and acceptance among consumers are higher than in other regions.

• A sizeable population, especially millennials, has been influential in increasing the awareness toward clean and healthy certified products. This trend is growing in the baby boomer population as well. There is a gradual shift among consumers toward healthier eating habits.

• In terms of distribution, the global ethical labels market is dominated by physical retail stores. The sale from supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for a share of 43% in 2019. Retail stores have remained a preferred choice among consumers as these stores serve as a one-stop destination for several related food and beverage products.



Market Segmentation by Label Types

• Halal

• Organic

• Clean

• Sustainability and Fairtrade labels

• Kosher

• Animal Welfare Labels

• Vegan Labels

• Others

Market Segmentation by Product Types

• Foods

• Beverages

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

Ethical Labels Market – Geography

The global ethical labels market is majorly driven by the acceptance of certain types of foods and beverages and the shift in consumers’ consumption habits. The contribution of Muslim and Jewish consumers can be attributed to the rise of halal and kosher ethical-certified products; however, it is from flexitarian consumers choosing these labels with a notion of being healthy and not religious. Interestingly, India has been one of the highest vegetarian populations; however, the scope for vegan labels is low as dairy-based products play a vital role in Indian cuisines.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

Ethical Labels Market – Vendor Landscape

The global ethical labels market is fragmented in nature as the vendors are competing based on product quality, clean free tags, and competitive pricing. Thus, consumer choices and preferences differ across regions and keep changing over time. Due to the highly competitive and volatile environment, future growth mainly depends on the ability to expect, measure, and adopt to the constantly changing trends and successfully introducing new or improved products in a timely manner among strategic consumer regions.

Prominent Vendors

• Nestlé

• PepsiCo

• Danone

• Mars

• Hershey

Other Prominent Vendors - Kraft Heinz, Ferrero, Tone it up, Orgain, KOS, Garden of Life, Your Super, Nuzest, No Cow, KIND, GoMacro, Simply Protein, The WhiteWave Food Company, Hain Celestial Group, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing, Freedom Food Group, Eden Foods, Nutriops SL, Earth’s Own Food Company, Triballat Noyal, Valsoia, Dohler, Panos Brands, Vitasoy, Oatly (Cereal Base Ceba), Violife Foods, Good Karma Foods, Ripple Foods, Califia Farms, Elmhurst, Chobani, NadaMoo, Mariani Walnutmilk, Yofix Probiotics, Miyoko's Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Greenleaf Foods, Hungry Planet, Next Level, Abbot’s Butcher, Atlantic Natural Foods, Don Lee Farms, Dr. Prager’s, Gardein, Good Catch (Gathered Foods), Monks Meats, MorningStar Farms, No Evil Foods, Ocean Hugger Foods, Quorn Foods, Sophie’s Kitchen, Sweet Earth, Tofurky, VBites, AB InBev, Al Islami Foods, Al-Falah Halal Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Ben & Jerry's, Blommer Chocolate, BRF, Cargill, Chick-fil-A, Cleone Foods, Cranswick, Eden Foods, General Mills, Glanbia, Groupe Limagrain, Hodo Foods, Honest Tea, Ingredion Incorporated, Jingyitai Halal Food, Kashi (Kellogg), Kedem Food Products, Kerry Group , Keurig Green Mountain, Koninklijke DSM, Levana Meal Replacement, Manischewitz, Marks & Spencer, Mondelez, Nema Food, Noble Foods, Nutiva, Pfanner, Prima Agri-Products, QL Foods, Saffron Road Food, Starbucks, Streit's, Tahira Food, Unilever, Whole Foods and Yves Veggie Cuisine.

