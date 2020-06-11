HooPayz Launches New Benefit Offering, Essentials Benefits

Health Advocacy Company Helps Consumers Access Care During COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to COVID-19, health advocacy and financial wellness company, HooPayz, has launched a timely solution: Essentials Benefits. A low-cost, innovative platform, Essentials Benefits provides members with a suite of medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy services and discounts.

“The effects of COVID-19 will linger long after life has returned to normal. As the scope of employment disruption expands and health becomes a key priority, employers and their employees alike are looking for affordable access to care” said Natalie Meyer, President.

Essentials Benefits’ offerings are available to part-time employees, employees on high deductible plans and those not enrolled in a medical plan at all. Its convenient benefits are available to employees and their immediate family for less than $1 a day.

For companies in the middle of layoffs, Essentials Benefits can help address another issue: the high cost of COBRA. Many Americans cannot afford to enroll in COBRA, leaving them uninsured almost immediately upon termination. Essentials Benefits helps employers ease that burden at a low-cost; the offering can be included in severance packages or provided as an additional resource to basic medical care and tools.

Essentials Benefits is also a viable option for companies bringing on part-time workers. While organizations may not be able to offer full healthcare benefits to these employees, they can afford Essentials Benefits. In addition to helping keep their employees healthier, Essentials Benefits may be offered as a value add recruitment tool. It’s a differentiator in high turnover industries.

Essentials Benefits starts at $20 a month (this rate does cover dependents as well) with volume-based discounts for groups with 100 participants or more. Services offered include:

- Advocacy Services- Get access to a personal HooPayz advocate that can help navigate the complicated healthcare market for the uninsured population.

- Telemedicine- Available at $0 per visit when purchased via payroll deduction on an employer paid or voluntary basis.

- Procedure Cash Pricing- Get prices for procedures and medical costs for those uninsured

- Medical Debt Management- A high touch solutions to unexpected medical bills

- Telephonic EAP- instant access to counselors who can help with members dealing with depression, family conflicts and substance abuse

- Chiropractic Discounts- Save 30% to 50% on X-rays, diagnostic services and treatments at over 3,000 chiropractors nationwide.

- Pharmacy Discounts- Save up to 85% on retail or mail order prescription costs

- Diabetic Supply Discounts - Save 10% to 50% on diabetic testing supplies

- Hearing Aid Discounts- Find the right hearing solution for your budget

- Lab Testing Discounts- Save 10% to 80% off typical costs of routine lab work

- Durable Medical Equipment Discounts- Call or order online to save 20% to 50% on medical equipment

- MRI & Ct Scan Discounts- Save 40% to 75% on usual charges for MRI and CT Scans

- Vitamins Discounts- Save 10% on the most trusted brands of vitamins, supplements, health foods, sports nutrition and wellness products.

For more information, call or visit www.essentialsbenefits.com

Contact: contact@hoopayz.com or 314-492-4000 ext. 3