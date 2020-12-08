HooPayz Partner With Employers Healthcare Coalition In Hopes To Reduce Healthcare Costs

EHC Members now have support to help maximize their health benefits.

QUINCY, IL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HooPayz is pleased to announce its new partnership with Employers Healthcare Coalition and the ability to provide thousands of members with advocacy and healthcare savings solutions. HooPayz aims at providing the much-needed understanding of benefits plans to their clients and recognizes the even greater need during a pandemic. A partnership with EHC is an opportunity to service thousands of members and their families in the tri-state area.

“EHC is very excited to work with HooPayz, especially with the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic” says Mike Stewart, EHC Executive Director, “Now, more than ever, HR professionals need support to give their employees better understanding of their benefits. Many of our members live in rural areas and need all the help they can get finding affordable and quality care.”

“We are very excited about this partnership and the opportunity to work with employers in the tristate area,” says Natalie Meyer, HooPayz President, “Our mission is to help them become better consumers of healthcare by giving them access to our tools and advisors."

HooPayz Services Available to EHC Members Include:

● Benefits Assistance

● Fair Price Finder

● Provider Locator

● 24/7 Benefits Assistance

About HooPayz: HooPayz is an advocacy & financial wellness company dedicated to protecting your health benefit offerings. HooPayz guides employees through the entire medical process. Whether an individual needs assistance finding a new doctor, getting a lower cost script, managing medical bills, or anything in between - HooPayz is here to help. HooPayz is a 2018 Better Business Bureau Torch Award recipient, recognized for demonstrating a high level of integrity and transparency.

About EHC: The Employers Healthcare Coalition (EHC) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization made up of member businesses which have a stake in the health and welfare of their employees. EHC is a “mixed-model” coalition, which means that our members represent purchasers, also known as employers, as well as providers of healthcare, such as hospitals, health plans, consultants and pharmaceutical companies.