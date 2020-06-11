Can antivirus programs protect your privacy and civil liberties? AV-Comparatives' research shows the insights!

Stalkerware

Major new test reveals how consumer security programs software can detect covert surveillance by stalkerware programs

Surprisingly, stalkerware can be bought legally. Unless you are a technical expert, the best way to check for installed stalkerware on your device(s) is to use a good antivirus program”
— Peter Stelzhammer, AV-Comparatives, CBDO and co-founder
INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent antivirus testing lab AV-Comparatives has released the results of a major new test relating to stalkerware programs.

Stalkerware is hidden software that can secretly spy on the user’s activities. It can monitor and record phone and video calls, and let the stalker read the user’s emails, text and social media messages. Internet browsing history may also be recorded.

With mobile devices such as laptops, tablets and phones, stalkerware can track the user’s physical location over time. It can be used by individuals to spy on their partners, or by governments to monitor the activities of political dissenters.

In this test of protection against stalkerware, the institute’s experts looked at antivirus products for both Android and Windows devices. For each platform, 10 popular security products were checked to see how effectively they detected stalkerware programs. Two separate rounds of testing were performed, one in November 2019, and the second in May 2020.

Surprisingly, stalkerware can be bought legally. The companies that make it state that it should only be used for legitimate purposes, such as parents monitoring their children’s Internet use, or employers keeping an eye on their staff. However, unlike genuine programs for these purposes, stalkerware goes out of its way to hide its presence on the user’s device. There are no shortcuts or program icons to be seen, and no entries in lists of installed programs. Unless you are a technical expert, the best way to check for installed stalkerware on your device(s) is to use a good antivirus program.

AV-Comparatives is an independent, ISO-certified testing AV-test lab based in Innsbruck, Austria. It specialises in rigorous tests of security software, to check how well different products protect against current cyber-threats.

To find out which antivirus programs were most effective at detecting hidden spyware, visit AV-Comparatives’ website, www.av-comparatives.org. Please share and like all the lab’s publications, the report is made available free of charge to everyone.

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

