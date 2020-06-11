Indie Artist - MicVentress

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIC VENTRESS releases official music video rapidly streaming single, Pretty Woman”

Attention All Press and Media Outlets

Mic Ventress R&B Pop Soul singer, has a new single that is out now!! The track is titled “ Pretty Woman”. The crooner notes that the single was cultivated after a chance encounter with a pretty woman who captivated his attention.

MicVentress celebrated with a video release party on June 6, 2020, on Instagram. Many celebrities, journalists, and social media influencers were in attendance.

Mic appeared on the music scene with the debut single “Aphrodisia” in October 2013. Since, he has been in nonstop creation mode and has been the opening act for mainstream entertainers such as Trina, Big Freedia, Lyfe Jennings, and has sung at ceremonies past and present by the Mayor of New Orleans.

TV and Filmgoers have also seen him in the frames of movies and drama series’ such as “Queen Of The South”, “Shadows'', `` Cloak & Dagger”, “Love Birds”, and “NCIS”.

Mic has performed in Philadelphia, Florida, New Orleans, New Jersey, Atlanta, and other cities.

In addition to the official music video, Ventress is launching the Mic Ventress” Pretty Woman” Contest. For his fans and followers. The contest will allow women all over the globe to submit visuals and videos exemplifying the essence of their beauty! The lucky winner will receive a $500 cash prize.

Here are the contest details:

1. Send a 45 second visual (video or photos) of yourself while playing "Pretty Woman" in the background to info@upscalepr.com

2. Post a video on your page. Tag @micventress & @upscale_pr using the hashtag #prettywomancontest

3. Describe your personal definition of beauty in the comments and your email.

The lucky winner will be honored LIVE on @micventress Instagram and contest favorites will be featured throughout the contests.

Media interviews please contact Upscale PR Lesley Logan at info@upscalepr.com.,

Mic Ventress - Pretty Woman ( Official Music Video )