Recent Meat Shortage Offers Opportunity for Plant-Based Proteins
InsightsNow’s CLE® research community claims to be prepared for meat shortages, due to the Coronavirus, by eating vegetarian or purchasing alternative meats
I really see a meat shortage as a chance to make healthier, more environmentally friendly, more resourceful food choices.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightsNow, a behavioral research firm, has announced the latest results of their ongoing study with their proprietary Clean Label Enthusiasts® (CLE) consumer research community, "COVID-19 Tracker on Clean Living Behavior." These trend-setting consumers shared thoughts on how meat is becoming harder to find and more expensive due to complications from the current pandemic, and the effect on their shopping behavior.
— CLE Consumer
According to a CLE from the recent study: "I feel prepared for a meat shortage because I am willing to eat plant-based proteins or any protein options I can find in stores. If I can't find fresh chicken or beef, I will eat other meat options like veggies burgers or beans. I really see a meat shortage as a chance to make healthier, more environmentally friendly, more resourceful food choices."
Some key findings from the study:
-During a meat shortage 60% of CLE would switch to a vegetarian diet. Currently, only 14% are following a vegetarian diet.
-CLE who have never tried plant-based meats are primarily motivated to try because they believe it is healthier (29%), they are curious about the taste (31%), and they can avoid animal hormones (19%).
Plant-based meat alternatives have opportunity to grow market share during a meat shortage, as Clean Label Enthusiasts (CLE) are comfortable eating a plant-based diet and are willing to use plant-based meats in place of fresh meat with similar pricing. Supporting data includes:
-Only 12% of CLE say they would pay higher prices (specifically twice as much) to continue eating fresh meat.
-Eighty-two percent of CLE are open to trying plant-based meat alternatives.
For example, the study participants shared they are specifically looking for ground plant-based meat alternatives as a comparable alternative for burgers, tacos, spaghetti, and other dishes they regularly prepare.
"I imagine that ground chuck would be the hardest meat product to go without," says a CLE consumer. "But I would not be upset if I could not afford to buy it for a period of time, because I would easily substitute it with plant-based patties and other frozen forms of plant-based substitutes."
Results from this wave of the study show the majority of people (69%) feel prepared for a meat shortage because they feel confident and accepting of adjusting their diet to be more vegetarian and/or pescatarian, they already have a freezer stocked with meat, or they don’t eat much meat on a regular basis anyway. Consumers have already navigated a toilet paper shortage, face masks, and social distancing during this pandemic and the study found they are desensitized to the stressor of having a meat shortage.
As one CLE states: "My family has been eating less meat lately anyway…I'm perfectly happy eating plant-based proteins. I've wanted to experiment with a more vegetarian/vegan diet for a while and now would be a good time to do so."
Each week InsightsNow's Clean Label Enthusiast® community of primary shoppers reveals motivations for purchasing behaviors through an online shopping journal. Data is collected each Friday – Monday and released Wednesdays. The study gives insights into the swiftly changing landscape of clean-living behaviors during this time by tracking behavior pre-pandemic, current short-term shifts, and potential permanent changes.
Each week, new study information will be added to the InsightsNow COVID-19 Tracker on Clean Living Behavior.
