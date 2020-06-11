Janet Harvey of inviteCHANGE to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FREELAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world begins to emerge from pandemic shutdowns and the many socio-economic changes that came along with it, we are all going to need to change in one way or another. Individuals and businesses will need quality resources to lead them forward through it all, and Janet M. Harvey is one of the best around; an eminent coach and an engaging advocate for sustainable excellence and global progress.

Janet is the founder and President of InviteCHANGE, a consultancy that guides us all on how to make a conscious decision to change, to live more coachlike every day, and to achieve a new level of wholeness. As the name of this business implies, Janet encourages us all to explore the potential for growth and change that can optimize businesses and create a better world overall.

Janet is a long-time member of, and has also held chair positions with, ICF—the International Coaching Federation, which is recognized as the global standard for the industry. All the members of her team are highly qualified, experienced, and carry such certifications. They work together, to build synergy, greater engagement, and truly respectful leadership for organizations and their teams.

Janet and her firm can sum up their agenda in the three words of the InviteCHANGE tagline: Be. Choose. Cause. Be is about the desire to become a better person and authentic leader. Choose is the how: I know what I want, but how can I get to my goals? What are the daily practices? Cause is the why: the reason we choose to make a difference, the desire to accelerate enterprise, social and global causes.

Janet Harvey’s impact on the business world dates back more than 30 years. It began when she unexpectedly had to lead a corporate team out from the brink of disaster. She used her acquired knowledge, experience, and wisdom to become an executive development coach and also “a coaches’ coach.” The tools and programs Janet introduced have shaped the coaching industry and launched successful coaching careers. Time and again she has nurtured a leadership style that optimizes relationships, efficiency, and productivity across the organization, while helping the leaders to stay true to their nature and purpose.

Her work as a coach and strategic advisor makes Janet Harvey an ideal resource for a new era of business when companies will need to reimagine things for the future—such as the way they operate, where and how people work, how teams interact, and how to plan and build organizational structure. Above all, she can teach people how to embrace change and shift their mindset. Listen to the series to hear more of Janet’s insightful ideas.

Close Up Radio will feature Janet M Harvey on Thursdays at 3:00pm with Jim Masters on June 11th and 25th, and with Doug Llewelyn on June 18th

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

To learn more about Janet and InviteCHANGE, visit https://www.invitechange.com