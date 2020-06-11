MSPA Spotlights Vicki Dempsey of Jancyn

MSPA 2020 Board Member Vicki Dempsey

MSPA Chair of the Membership Committee is focused on communicating membership value now more than ever.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, US, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vicki Dempsey, recently celebrated 10 years at Jancyn Evaluation Shops as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. She was honored with a Spotlight article from the www.MSPA-Americas.org. MSPA Americas is the trade association representing the customer experience industry throughout the Americas and the roots of the greater association, MSPA Global. Their mission is to connect and support the businesses that influence customer experiences through managing, quantifying, interpreting, enhancing and re-defining the customer experience.

Three years ago, Jancyn added Mystery Shop Provider, Customer Perspectives, to their business. The acquisition gave Jancyn a larger shopper database, a greater national presence, and established clients in new industries like financial services. Vicki, who values client relationships, sees this addition as a win-win for her clients and evaluators who now have more opportunities.

While some mystery shopping providers have gone dormant during the current pandemic crisis, Jancyn has taken the initiative to find new avenues for business. By re-working shop surveys to shift their focus, Jancyn is offering more Telephone, To Go, Curbside Pick-up and Delivery shops. Jancyn also offers clients, existing and new, ways to evaluate for compliance with Covid-19 requirements. Vicki is happy to have new ways to serve their customers and provide additional outlets for evaluators to earn income.

After being an Elite MSPA member and sponsor of the annual Shopperfest events, 2020 marks Vicki’s first time serving on the board of directors of the MSPA. Although she has worked on MSPA committees in the past, the timing seemed perfect now to accept the nomination for a board seat. Vicki said, “I see this as an opportunity to give back to this industry.” As Chair of the Membership Committee her responsibilities present an even greater challenge now due to the hardships of the pandemic economy. Her focus is communicating the value of membership now more than ever. Whether it be providing camaraderie, legal advice, or tips from the MSPA Toolbox, Vicki feels it is the role of her committee to assist. Through webinars, virtual roundtables and conference networking, Vicki touts the benefits of MSPA membership. Timely topics like, “Making the most of your PPP funds” are now on the front burner. Vicki invites new Mystery Shop Provider’s and other professionals from businesses that shape the customer experience industry to discover the MSPA. Through her own experience, Vicki has found membership to help in many ways, including making great connections for future industry partnerships.

Vicki’s best advice to shoppers is to make sure the shop works for you. “Get the most value for your time and the reimbursement.” She suggests, if you are planning a trip to the mall, look for shops that you can complete while there. Planning a vacation? Adding in a dinner shop or two, maybe a movie, or even a hotel night can help to save some money and enhance your trip.

When asked about conducting mystery shops in the midst of Covid-19, Vicki’s responded that, “when you see shops posted, it indicates that clients still need evaluations done even under these unique circumstances”. If you prefer not to shop now, Vicki advises taking this time to explore new companies that you haven’t shopped with before. Sign up with as many as you can and make sure they are MSPA members. Get active with shopper and company Facebook pages to learn something new. You might find opportunities you never considered before. Taking these pro-active steps, will have you prepared for opportunities as they return.