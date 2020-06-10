$2 Million Mega Millions® Ticket Purchased in Mississippi!

JACKSON, MISS. – One lucky person who purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Mississippi may be holding a ticket worth $2 million!

A ticket sold in Gautier for last night’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers normally worth $1 million. For an additional dollar, the player purchased the Megaplier game feature that multiplies winnings by 2 to 5 times depending on the number drawn. Last night’s Megaplier number was 2, doubling the prize to $2 million.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from last night’s drawing are: 1, 5, 9, 10, 23 with a Mega Ball of 22 and a Megaplier of 2x.

“We are thrilled to announce our first multi-million-dollar lottery winner in Mississippi in just a little over four months since Mega Millions sales began,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen.

Shaheen went on to say the lottery retailer that sold the winning ticket is eligible to receive $5,000. The name of the retailer will be released once the lottery completes a series of verification checks at the retailer location.

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The lottery also recommends the winner may want to consider consulting with legal and financial advisors. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood.

“We’re looking forward to greeting our first Mississippi Lottery millionaire,” Shaheen said.

A single ticket sold in Arizona matched all six numbers drawn – the white balls 1, 5, 9, 10 and 23, plus the gold Mega Ball 22. The lucky ticket-holder wins the $414 million jackpot ($319.9 million cash).

Through April 2020, the MLC has transferred over $47.2 million to the state of Mississippi for roads and bridges. Click here for the list of contracts from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for new projects.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.