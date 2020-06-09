Mid-Hudson Valley Enters Phase Two of Reopening

The Governor also announced the state is delivering 500,000 cloth masks, as well as 10,000 gallons and 100,000 2-oz. bottles of hand sanitizer to Metro North. The Governor also reminded New Yorkers that masks are mandatory when riding public transportation systems and that New Yorkers should follow all guidelines and protocols when riding, including maintaining social distancing to the extent possible, using hand sanitizer and observing decal guidance.

The Governor also announced that the state has distributed over four million free bottles of NYS Clean hand sanitizer statewide to date.

"All regions across the state are now in the process of reopening - it was a long time coming but New Yorkers got disciplined, they got smart and they did what they had to do to bring the numbers down," Governor Cuomo said. "What we have done in New York is an international success story, we had the worst situation and we handled it the best, and now we can continue our work towards a new normal."

Sean Penn, Co-Founder of CORE, said, "Governor Cuomo's leadership in this Covid era should be time capsuled. CORE is proud to partner with the State of New York to expand and make more accessible COVID-19 testing to communities of color, low-income, and all those disproportionally impacted by the virus