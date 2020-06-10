Ongoing bridge work requires overnight lane closures on I-94 in Detroit

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT is replacing the East Grand Boulevard overpass above I-94. - Ongoing work will require closing two lanes in each direction starting Thursday, June 11. - Overnight double-lane closures will be pulled back to a single-lane closure during daylight hours until Monday, June 15.

June 10, 2020 -- Ongoing work on the replacement of the East Grand Boulevard overpass above I-94 in Detroit will require overnight double-lane closures starting Thursday, June 11. The left and center lanes of eastbound and westbound I-94 will be closed between Chene and Mt. Elliot streets starting at 8 p.m. Thursday. The double-lane closures will be pulled back to a single left-lane closure daily at 5 a.m. All lanes of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 15.

All work on this $16 million project is scheduled to be completed in December. The new East Grand Boulevard bridge will replace the current structure originally built in 1956. Vehicular traffic will be detoured to the Chene Street overpass during this replacement project.

This bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing 67 bridges between Conner Road and I-96. Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.