M-66 work from Six Lakes to Barryton starts Monday

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Montcalm and Mecosta

HIGHWAY: M-66

CLOSEST CITY: Remus

START DATE: Monday, June 15, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Late July 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.5 million to improve more than 15 miles of M-66, along with shoulder repairs, crack sealing, and chip sealing. The two M-66 segments are between M-46 and Church Street in Remus and between 20 Mile Road near Barryton and the north Mecosta County line.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures will be in effect throughout the projects. Both directions will share one lane via traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will extend the service life of the roadway.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

