M-66 work from Six Lakes to Barryton starts Monday
COUNTIES: Montcalm and Mecosta
HIGHWAY: M-66
CLOSEST CITY: Remus
START DATE: Monday, June 15, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Late July 2020
PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.5 million to improve more than 15 miles of M-66, along with shoulder repairs, crack sealing, and chip sealing. The two M-66 segments are between M-46 and Church Street in Remus and between 20 Mile Road near Barryton and the north Mecosta County line.
TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures will be in effect throughout the projects. Both directions will share one lane via traffic regulators.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will extend the service life of the roadway.
ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.