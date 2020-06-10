Berks County: Upcoming Paving Work

​County: Berks Municipality: Lower Alsace Township Road name: Friedensburg Road Between: Lewis Road and Kramer Avenue Type of work: Paving Work being done by: Local Permittee Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 6/11/20 Est completion date: 6/19/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: