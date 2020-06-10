Regal Roofing to Open Office in Atlanta
Regal Roofing announcing opening of office in Atlanta, GA in support of sales operations.
Interestingly enough, the pandemic has brought to light our need for a satellite office inside the perimeter”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regal Roofing announced today that it will be opening an office near midtown Atlanta to expand their capability to service customers closer to where their projects are physically located. Midtown is a strategically important location for the Atlanta roofer because while their roof repair crews, and roof replacement crews generally can operate anywhere in the Atlanta metro area, a high number of customers tend to live or work in the city center where Regal Roofing’s consultants experience delays typical in Atlanta traffic.
— Paul Nolan, Regal Roofing CEO
"Interestingly enough, the pandemic has brought to light our need for a satellite office inside the perimeter simply to avoid the atrocious Atlanta traffic delays that come with everyday life in our beautiful city. This office will allow our team to service our customers even more efficiently and effectively than we do now and then get home soon enough to spend time with loved ones,” said Paul Nolan, Regal Roofing Owner.
The announcement comes on the heels of a major overhaul of processes used in support of social distancing for the Covid-19 epidemic. Regal Roofing announced that they are fully capable of handling their entire business process without contact.
"Roofing is an industry where reputation and trust are absolutely essential, whether that trust be in our workmanship, or in our adherence to guidelines for protecting our customers' health,” said Operations Manager, Eric Broome. “So, while some individuals will always want to interact with their roofing professional face to face, we also offer our contact free, ‘No Infection Inspection,’ roof inspection and consulting process which adheres to all COVID-19 protocols to protect the health and safety of our customers and staff.”
Owner Paul Nolan hopes to have the office fully operational by mid-summer, which is the height of their roofing season. Until such time, Nolan stated that their team will continue provide roofing services to all the metro Atlanta area through their office in Marietta.
Regal Roofing is one of the most revered roofing contractors in the Atlanta area and have continuously expanded since their founding in 2013. They are experts in residential and commercial roof repair, as well as roof replacement. Regal Roofing was one of the first roofers in Atlanta to discover defective and discontinued shingles from multiple manufacturers and ultimately pioneered the insurance claim process to recover homeowner’s and business owner’s faulty roofs.
