Aria Consulting partners with Healiant to Deliver Innovative Remote Strategic Planning Tools and Live Webinar Series
Healthcare training expert and Business Strategist have joined forces to bring remote strategic planning to the healthcare industryTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With many companies opting to continue with remote work due to safety precautions in response to COVID-19, leadership teams from around the world are faced with the new issue of managing and leading remote teams. In response to this dramatic transition, Healiant Training Solutions and Aria Consulting International have teamed up to create innovative Strategic Planning Tools and a Live webinar series specifically detailing the development and execution process of Remote Corporate Strategic Planning.
Christine Grimm, Founder and Principal Consultant of Aria Consulting International, will be the project champion and will lead the course. With over 25 years of experience in strategic planning, Christine is a practice leader in alignment, leading change, and improving the performance of leadership teams. Bringing her experience to the e-live event, Grimm will discuss what Remote Strategic Planning is, the benefits of implementing, the various phases of Remote Planning, and steps to adopting the approach.
The strategic planning resources will be available to Aria Consulting clients and the first no-cost e-Live event will be held on June 15th from 1-2 PM EST and is geared towards Wound Care Specialists, Sales Executives, Commercial Executives, and other business leaders who are interested in Remote Strategic Planning.
To reserve your spot for the event, please visit www.healianttraining.com/elive
###
About Healiant: Founded back in 2018 by a team of professionals who’ve been deeply focused on serving the wound care industry for a combined 50+ years, our portfolio of companies are all united around our mission of connecting and delivering objective, evidence-based and product agnostic resources that deliver the very best outcomes for you at the bedside. We are nationally recognized as a CE and CME provider for clinicians and physicians all over the country.
Heather Hill
Aria Consulting International
+1 866-601-3614
email us here