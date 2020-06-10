Highway 385 Ditch Closure Proposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605.773.3265

LEAD, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation is proposing to close a segment of the ditch along U.S. Highway 385 in Lawrence County to off-road vehicles.

The area being considered for closure is in the west ditch on Highway 385 from Hideaway Lane to Nemo Road. The request for closure is being made due to extensive damage by All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs) during the past several years.

The use of ATVs and UTVs in the ditch have also caused the degradation of a creek that flows under the highway.

This proposed ditch closure will be presented to the South Dakota Transportation Commission at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 9 a.m. CDT via conference call. The agenda and call-in number can be found prior to the meeting at https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=96.

The public will have an opportunity to provide comments during the conference call or prior to the meeting by mailing the comments to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, 700 East Broadway Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota 57501-2586 or transmitting the comments by e-mail to Darin.Bergquist@state.sd.us. Information submitted by mail or e-mail must reach the Department of Transportation on or before June 22, 2020, to be considered.

Ditch closures do not apply to snowmobiles, off-road vehicles used in normal agricultural operations and service vehicles in the line of duty for utility companies. The closure of this section will not affect the recreational use of the ATVs/UTVs in this area since there is a designated trail away from the highway.

For more information or questions, contact the Operations Traffic Engineer at 605.773.4759.

