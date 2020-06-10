Roaring River State Park hosts bluegrass concert series all summer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 10, 2020 – Roaring River State Park invites the public to come out to the park this summer for evening concerts as the Summer Bluegrass Music Concert Series continues. The free shows, featuring local bluegrass bands, take place 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday evening throughout the summer in the park amphitheater.
The schedule includes:
- June 12 - Flyin’ Buzzards
- June 19 - Sugar Mountain Band
- June 26 - Flyin’ Buzzards
- July 3 - Ripplin’ Creek Band
- July 4 - Roaring River Bluegrass Jam Night
- July 10 - Flyin’ Buzzards
- July 17 - Spillwater Drive Band
- July 24 - Flyin’ Buzzards
- July 31 - Sugar Mountain Band
- Aug. 7 - Flyin’ Buzzards
- Aug. 14 - Ozark Mountain Revival
- Aug. 15 - Sugar Mountain Band, Flyin’ Buzzards, The Bakers
- Aug. 21 - Flyin’ Buzzards
- Aug. 28 - Shuyler Valley Band
- Sept. 4 - Possum Trot Band
- Sept, 5 - Flyin’ Buzzards
- Sept. 11 - Sugar Mountain
- Sept. 18 - Flyin’ Buzzards
- Sept. 25 - Ripplin’ Creek Band
Bench seating is available at the amphitheater, but attendees are welcome bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, and please stay home if you are sick.
Roaring River State Park is located seven miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County, in southwest Missouri. For more information about these concerts, contact the park office at 417-847-2539.
