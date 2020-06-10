From the COVID-19 Front Lines and Back Normal: How One Local Company is Bouncing Back from the Corona Virus Shutdowns

This image was paired with the company's reflections on their team before the Pandemic. L&A Tents putting up tents for a company's social distancing practices. L&a Tents build a pop-up boardwalk for an upcoming event.

How one tent rental company has survived during and after the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

TRENTON, NJ, USA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the COVID-19 virus came to the PA and NJ areas, many things changed. Many people were stuck at home, some having to work remotely and others having their work put on a long pause. Several industries had to hunker down till things could return to normal, others had to downsize or get creative to stay afloat. As we all collectively reach the finish line and states are opening back up, businesses have to prepare for the last effects of this pandemic. Few industries have to go from being on the front lines of the Corona Virus fight then back to the new normal. L&A Tents, usually an event or party tent rental company, spent their pandemic lockdown by setting up emergency tents for local hospitals and other vital organizations.

As of June 2nd, L&A Tents is still helping medical facilities and companies alike even as the end of lockdown approaches. Despite the lift of stay at home regulations, this pandemic is changing how the back-to-business normal will function. Social distancing practices are being adopted as the new regular for the time being. During the hights of the pandemic, their tents were used as additional testing and treatment areas for overwhelmed hospitals. These tents were helpful in keeping the potentially infected from accidentally spreading Corona Virus to the vulnerable being treated inside. By keeping testing outside the main building, the less spreading of the virus could occur. Companies are now also taking advantage of the usefulness of tents to keep safe social distancing practices going as they begin to reopen.

Princeton University recognized the great efforts L&A Tents had put forward during the pandemic. They posted to social media this quote: “Proud of our Partners! Our long-time colleagues at L&A Tents are doing their part and working with local health services! We thank them for their support of not only Princeton Athletics but of those who are a part of our extended family!”. It was indeed incredible to see a company usually called upon for celebrations to find a way to aid the community during a truly difficult time.

As of June 7th, L&A Tents reflected on their team as a whole. They said on social media “One year ago today...Can’t wait till we are back to full strength”. This was above a photo of their impressive crew sitting on a large transport truck. Even this company felt the crunch of COVID-19 pressures but continued to provide what they could anyway.

They are optimistic about the future as we all collectively start to ready to get life back to normal. As the pandemic begins to hopefully fade away, it’ll be time to celebrate. L&A Tents is ready to get right back into events, wedding and party tent rentals. Their abilities to make a party truly incredible continue to grow to be able to even make a pop-up boardwalk for an upcoming event. Seems like they will be balancing their efforts between social distancing tents and party tent rentals for a little while. Feel free to show L&A tents your appreciation via social media or by visiting their site if you are planning a post-Corona celebration and need a tent.