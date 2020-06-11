BLUE LIGHT SPONSORS “BROTHERS IN BLUE BASH” FOR THE WOUNDED BLUE CHARITY
The Brothers in Blue Bash 2020 will be the largest Law Enforcement gathering of the year to help support wounded and fallen Law Enforcement Officers
We’re honored to partner with The Wounded Blue to sponsor this one of a kind event to help out the thousands of Law Enforcement Officers injured or killed every year on the job”FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueLight LLC. has announced that the company has partnered with The Wounded Blue to support “The Brothers in Blue Bash” at the Cox Pavilion at UNLV on the 17th of October in Las Vegas, Nevada.
— Bruce Parkman
The function brings together Law Enforcement Officers, Families and Leaders from around the world to gather and recognize the efforts of the Wounded Blue to support wounded and fallen Law Enforcement Officers and their families. Founded by Retired Police LT Randy Sutton, Wounded Blue was formed to ensure that no wounded officer was left behind and offers support from counseling to eventually growing the charity to offer both financial and legal assistance to police officers injured on the job.
“We’re honored to partner with The Wounded Blue to sponsor this one of a kind event to help out the thousands of Law Enforcement Officers injured or killed every year on the job” said Blue Light CEO, Bruce Parkman. As a company that provides hundreds of Law Enforcement Agencies analytical assistance and technical support, we are aware of the huge demand for support from these officers and the families and are proud to help The Wounded Blue step up to meet this critical need.
The event offers all you can eat southern BBQ buffet, along with drink tickets, music, a live auction and a silent auction, and surprises throughout the evening. All for $90 per ticket!! Tickets are going fast so you can contact Jennifer at The Wounded Blue (jennifer@TheWoundedBlue.org) or you can also go to the Brothers in Blue Bash Facebook page for tickets. https://www.facebook.com/Brothersinbluebashvegas
About Blue Light
Blue Light specializes in bundled IBM i2 security solutions for Law Enforcement and other industries to address violent crimes, fraud, physical security and risk management. The company’s Blue Fusion Federated Search connector for IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook turns i2 into a single-pane, 360-degree security and intelligence solution—combining the best predictive analytics with the unlimited access to any accessible data source or technology. Blue Light is the intelligence resource of choice for schools, churches, workplaces, stadiums, utilities, casinos and municipalities that want to create safer environments, as well as law enforcement and government agencies seeking to protect and serve citizens.
Bluelight…Connecting a world of possibilities to i2. www.bluelightllc.com
About The Wounded Blue
The Wounded Blue’s mission is the national assistance and support organization for injured and disabled law enforcement officers and provides resources for officers that have experienced physical and emotional injuries on duty. Its mission is to improve the lives of injured and disabled officers through support programs that build unity, resiliency and wellness within the law enforcement community. https://thewoundedblue.org/
Jamie Allen
BluelIght LLC
+1 984-365-6653
email us here