BLUE LIGHT SPONSORS “BROTHERS IN BLUE BASH” FOR THE WOUNDED BLUE CHARITY

Brothers in Blue Bash 2020 Las Vegas! Bluelight Logo i2 Solutions for Law Enforcement

The Brothers in Blue Bash 2020 will be the largest Law Enforcement gathering of the year to help support wounded and fallen Law Enforcement Officers

We’re honored to partner with The Wounded Blue to sponsor this one of a kind event to help out the thousands of Law Enforcement Officers injured or killed every year on the job” — Bruce Parkman