Flat Creek work continues through July, work starts on Stinking Springs bridge

JACKSON, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will not be completing phase 1 work on the Flat Creek Bridge on West Broadway by the original estimated date of June 20. Due to several issues affecting the estimated completion date, including change orders and delayed delivery of materials related to COVID-19, the estimated completion for phase 1 has been pushed to mid-July.

Drivers can continue to expect lane closures and reduced access. Businesses throughout the project limits will be limited to right-in, right-out at their approaches and access to Hoback Sports and Dollar Tree from Broadway will be closed for the duration of the work. Customers can access those businesses from the approach on Flat Creek Drive. Work on stage 1 began in April. Stage 2 will take place starting Sept. 15, in order to avoid the summer congestion. The project scope includes extensive rehabilitation work to the deck and abutments, as well as other miscellaneous work. The work is part of district-wide bridge rehabilitation project. The project was awarded to Cannon Builders Inc.

WYDOT and contract crews will also begin work on the bridge over the Hoback River (Stinking Springs) at road marker 158 on US 189/191 on June 15.

The work will be similar to Flat Creek, and will carry through the summer construction season. Traffic will be controlled by portable traffic signals for alternating one-way traffic at this location.

