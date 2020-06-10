Quality Reviews Releases Case Study Showcasing Grady Health’s Embrace of Real-time Data to Drive Service Recovery
Grady Hospital Improves Top Box Scores 20 Percentage PointsNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews, Inc. today released its newest case study, Real-Time Service Recovery: A Catalyst for Improving Patient Experience and Fostering a Culture of Service Excellence. Cataloguing Grady Hospital’s use of Q-Rounding, Quality Reviews’ patient experience rounding tool, for over a year, this case study offers evidence for the use of real-time data to drive service recovery and cultural transformation within a large healthcare provider organization. Clinical and administrative leaders were able to make unprecedented improvements in patient experience as a culture of service excellence emerged from the immediate and actionable patient feedback.
“Grady Hospital has achieved remarkable improvement in such a short period of time,” said Edward Shin, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Quality Reviews. “This case study offers a roadmap for other institutions who have made the commitment to service excellence and require actionable data to guide them on their journey to concrete, measurable patient experience improvement.”
Q-Rounding is an inpatient patient experience rounding tool that captures the voice of the patient in real-time, giving staff the opportunity to conduct service recovery immediately. Utilizing SMS text and a cloud-based dashboard, Q-Rounding facilitates resolution of any experience issues that may arise during an inpatient hospital stay.
A copy of Real-Time Service Recovery: A Catalyst for Improving Patient Experience and Fostering a Culture of Service Excellence is available for download.
About Quality Reviews
Based in New York, Quality Reviews, Inc., was founded by physicians and entrepreneurs with a combined 30-plus years of clinical, healthcare and technology experience. Quality Reviews helps healthcare provider organizations capture and analyze real-time patient and staff feedback to facilitate service recovery and performance improvement. For more information, visit http://www.q-reviews.com.
