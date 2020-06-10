Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,029 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Approves New Judicial Standards Rules and Amends Rules Affecting Mediation

In conference on June 3, 2020, the Supreme Court of North Carolina issued six orders that contain amendments to several of its rule sets. The rule sets affected by the Court’s recent orders are:

By one order, the Court approved a revision to the Rules of the Judicial Standards Commission. The new Rules of the Judicial Standards Commission superseded the existing set of rules in their entirety and were effective immediately on June 3, 2020.

The other five orders contain amendments to rule sets that affect mediation in North Carolina and are effective today, June 10, 2020.

Each order, as well as an up-to-date codification of each rule set, is posted on the Supreme Court’s rules webpage.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rules, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by phone at (919) 831-5930 or by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.

You just read:

Supreme Court Approves New Judicial Standards Rules and Amends Rules Affecting Mediation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.