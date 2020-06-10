Supreme Court Approves New Judicial Standards Rules and Amends Rules Affecting Mediation

In conference on June 3, 2020, the Supreme Court of North Carolina issued six orders that contain amendments to several of its rule sets. The rule sets affected by the Court’s recent orders are:

By one order, the Court approved a revision to the Rules of the Judicial Standards Commission. The new Rules of the Judicial Standards Commission superseded the existing set of rules in their entirety and were effective immediately on June 3, 2020.

The other five orders contain amendments to rule sets that affect mediation in North Carolina and are effective today, June 10, 2020.

Each order, as well as an up-to-date codification of each rule set, is posted on the Supreme Court’s rules webpage.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rules, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by phone at (919) 831-5930 or by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.