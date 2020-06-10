State Board of Education to Hold Budget Work Session and Monthly Meeting Via Livestream
MEDIA ADVISORY
For Immediate Release: June 10, 2020
WHO: Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE)
WHAT: The SBE will hold its annual budget work session for FY 2022 and its regularly scheduled monthly meeting via livestream
WHEN: Thursday, June 11, 2020
8:30 a.m. – Budget work session 10 a.m. – Monthly meeting
WHERE: View the SBE meeting livestream at https://msachieves.mdek12.org
AGENDA: https://www.mdek12.org/MBE/Agenda2020
Note: The SBE will consider several policies at the 10 a.m. meeting to give local school districts scheduling flexibility for the 2020-21 school year to manage the impact of COVID-19.