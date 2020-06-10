Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Board of Education to Hold Budget Work Session and Monthly Meeting Via Livestream

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release: June 10, 2020

WHO:            Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE)

WHAT:          The SBE will hold its annual budget work session for FY 2022 and its regularly scheduled monthly meeting via livestream

WHEN:         Thursday, June 11, 2020

                      8:30 a.m. – Budget work session                      10 a.m. – Monthly meeting

WHERE:       View the SBE meeting livestream at https://msachieves.mdek12.org

AGENDA:     https://www.mdek12.org/MBE/Agenda2020

 

Note: The SBE will consider several policies at the 10 a.m. meeting to give local school districts scheduling flexibility for the 2020-21 school year to manage the impact of COVID-19. 

 

