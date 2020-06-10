Manhattan Beach's SLAY Steak + Fish House and SLAY Italian Kitchen are Open for Indoor and Outdoor Dining

SLAY Italian Kitchen David Slay. SLAY Steak + Fish House

We have implemented safety measures you can read about on all of our websites or throughout our restaurant to make your dining experience as safe as possible.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that as of today both our Manhattan Beach restaurants SLAY Steak + Fish House and SLAY Italian Kitchen are finally open for indoor and outdoor dining! We have been waiting for this moment for months and it is finally here. We can't thank you enough for your support these past few months and we can't wait to see you dining IN our restaurants soon.

SLAY Italian kitchen, Manhattan Beach’s popular new Italian restaurant, is owned and operated by award-winning chef David Slay. Slay is also recognized in Manhattan Beach as the owner of the popular fine dining restaurant Slay Steak + Fish, located just flew a few blocks away. SLAY Italian Kitchen is here to ensure customers that they will get the same quality through these difficult times. The “Best of Los Angeles Award” winner for “Best New Italian Restaurant” will keep maintaining safety measures for its faithful, hungry customers. Please note, we have implemented safety measures which you can read about on all our websites and/or throughout our restaurant to make your dining experience as safe as possible.

SLAY Italian Kitchen Details:

*Reservations strongly encouraged & available on Resy*

*Outdoor dining at both restaurants is on a 1st come 1st serve basis & cannot be reserved*

In restaurant/Outdoor Dining Hours:

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: 5pm - CLOSE

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: 3pm - CLOSE

We are still offering SLAY take-away!

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: 5pm - 9pm

FRIDAY - SUNDAY 3pm: - 9pm

To Place an Order:

ALL ORDERS MUST BE PLACED ONLINE through our website https://www.slayitaliankitchen.com/

SLAY Steak + Fish House Details:

https://www.slaysteakandfishhouse.com/

In restaurant/Outdoor Dining Hours:

WEDNESDAY - SUNDAY: 5pm - CLOSE

David Slay

https://www.slayestateandvineyard.com/

Chef David Slay enjoys a well-earned reputation as one of the most professional and hardworking chefs in the hospitality business. In 2017, he leveraged his success in the dining industry into winemaking and founded Slay Estate and Vineyard, which is set in the majestic Santa Barbara wine country and its prestigious Sta. Rita Hills AVA. He brings his meticulous attention to detail and focus on personable service from his work at Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante in Orange County, California to the art of running a vineyard, creating breathtaking wine blends, responsible farming, and putting on unforgettable events.

Slay took over two years to prepare the estate and worked hand-in-hand with vineyard managers and workers on all details, which visitors can notice immediately upon arrival. At his restaurants, Slay is as likely to be found watching over the staff of sous chefs, bakers, and pastry chefs as he is to be spotted visiting customers at their tables to explain how he prepared their meal. That same dedication forms the foundation of the Slay Estate and Vineyard and of the relationships with the vineyard workers.

David’s journey to Slay Vineyard started at a very young age. A third-generation American restaurateur, David began his training at the age of 11 in his father’s kitchen. He apprenticed with classically trained European chefs in Las Vegas when he was 17, and at 20 opened his first restaurant, a 26 seat French café with no liquor license, due to the fact he was not old enough to get one.

David apprenticed with two-star chef Gerard Vie at Tros Marches in Versailles and A. Beauvillier Restaurant in Paris with famed chef Marc Angel. Afterward, he was the owner and chef of several popular fine dining restaurants in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, before tackling the competitive California restaurant scene, where he became the face and spirit of David Slay’s La Veranda in Beverly Hills, the renowned California/European-style bistro he founded in 1989. Under Slay’s direction, La Veranda was recognized as one of the “Best Gold Medal Restaurants in the United States” and Los Angeles Magazine included David Slay on a list of “300 Reasons Not to Pack Up and Leave L.A”. David then created and currently runs two successful restaurants: Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante in Orange County, California. Both restaurants are consistently among the top-rated restaurants in Zagat, and il garage was recently named one of the top Italian restaurants in Southern California in Orange County Register. On top of that, he just opened two new restaurants closer to home in Manhattan Beach, California: Slay Steak + Fish House and Slay Italian Kitchen.