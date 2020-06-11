GPost Corporation America Welcomes Dr. Paul Sambanis to Advisory Board
Dr. Paul Sambanis joins GPost Corporation America's Advisory Board to help GPost navigate the emergency management messaging industry.
— Tracy Allan President / CEO
Dr. Sambanis joined the GPost Advisory Board on May 11, 2020, with a focus on introducing the gpost Platform to local, state and federal emergency management agencies, private sector risk management groups, and non-profit associations/organizations. Dr. Sambanis will also be instrumental in guiding the GPost leadership in best practices while navigating the 911 industry and community.
"Dr. Sambanis has been a North Star for GPost as we navigate the emergency management space," says Tracy Allan, President and CEO GPost Corporation America. "Paul brings a deep knowledge of our current 911 system to GPost, identifying pathways to success for our team as we engage in this area of expertise. Reducing the chance for harm to our community is at the forefront of the GPost mission, having Dr. Sambanis as an advisor gives GPost great confidence while operating in this area”, adds Allan.
The gpost platform is well known as an innovative, global messaging platform able to send digital messages to hyper-specific geographical locations dynamically. The technology is already being used in several countries by end-users, law enforcement personnel, and organizations with a need to inform their constituency to manage communications better before, during, and after impactful events.
"The free app will satisfy three major gaps in the emergency and risk management field," says Dr. Sambanis. "It can supplement an organization's emergency notification system by notifying relevant people of an impactful event in a dynamically identified area, second it can be used after a disaster to help coordinate much-needed supplies by allowing two-way communication between the user and publisher, and lastly it can allow users to send photos of any damages after a disaster strikes directly to the publisher."
ABOUT DR. PAUL SAMBANIS
Dr. Sambanis is currently an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Emergency Management and Continuity Planning Program in the Division of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences at UIC's School of Public Health. For more than twelve years, he has focused on practicing risk management and regulatory compliance throughout the United States. His work has included environmental assessments, emergency response, business continuity, and resilience characterization for a variety of public and private sector clients.
His academic accomplishments include being a GIS, Spatial Analysis and Decision Assistance (SADA), and HAZUS expert, which, in combination with his strong quantitative background, creates the ideal profile for his current research involving risk visualization and decision support content for managing disasters or measuring resilience. His past research includes evaluation of a geospatial health risk computer program funded by the USEPA known as Spatial Analysis and Decision Assistance (SADA), implementing the CDC BRACE climate change adaptation framework for the state of Illinois, and developing a Private Sector Integration Plan for the creation of logistical inventory software to be used during a disaster response event.
ABOUT GPost:
GPost is a globally patented, intelligent messaging platform designed to activate more intentional responses and enhancing security by connecting relevant people during a potential crisis based on geography, groups, or emergency contacts. GPost provides more direct and essential connections between us, our loved ones, and agencies who have information about events that directly affect our lives. GPost solves most problems associated with current messaging technology, empowering agencies charged with distributing alerts an ability to send relevant alerts to the area directly affected by the event. So, if you or your loved ones are in the affected area, you are notified immediately. All while maintaining the most effective closed-loop communication available to you and your group. Please visit http://gpost.com for more information.
