GPost Corporation America Welcomes Dr. Paul Sambanis to Advisory Board

About

WHAT IS GPOST? GPost is an intelligent, cost-effective, and efficient messaging platform that helps you deliver relevant, real-time, geographically-based information, and critical updates to your constituents. End users can download the gpost App from the Apple App Store or Google Play. GPost allows you to send hyper-targeted messages to your constituents based upon physical location, user category, or both. This elevates the perceived quality and value of your updates, by ensuring that critical information connects with your intended recipients at the right time and place while avoiding irrelevant information overload to other constituents (and the subsequent ignoring of future messages which that can lead to)

